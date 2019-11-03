Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

IMGN stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 357.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

