Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,630 CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CannTrust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in CannTrust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the second quarter worth $67,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the second quarter worth $72,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTST opened at C$1.20 on Friday. CannTrust Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $154.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTST. Zacks Investment Research raised CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 target price on CannTrust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight Capital downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CannTrust in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CannTrust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.69.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

