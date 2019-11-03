Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.94 million. Cameco had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Cameco stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,755,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Cameco has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

