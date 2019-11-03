Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 205.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

