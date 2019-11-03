Capita (LON:CPI) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capita from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capita to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital cut Capita to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 155.29 ($2.03).

Capita stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 156.60 ($2.05). 2,971,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.18. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 179 ($2.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

