Capital Power Corp to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.14.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$31.41 on Friday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$25.33 and a 52 week high of C$32.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.92, for a total value of C$370,994.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$638,512.28. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at C$3,813,712.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

