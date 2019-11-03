CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony by 361.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,926 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at $162,743,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at $125,684,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sony by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,654,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Sony by 31.2% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,831,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,753,000 after purchasing an additional 910,786 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNE shares. Gabelli started coverage on Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.74.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

