CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Visa by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,642,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

NYSE:V opened at $180.93 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

