CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

