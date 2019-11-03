CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,488,431,000 after buying an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,392,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $237.34 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $238.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.66. The company has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.