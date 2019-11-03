CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $176.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $449.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.16. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.48.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.