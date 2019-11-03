Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CARA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CARA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 383,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,291. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $830.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 420.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,468 shares in the company, valued at $21,945,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $58,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,820. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 98,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,800,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,207,000 after buying an additional 266,749 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.5% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,938,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 956,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,490,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.