Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Carbon Black were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Carbon Black by 4,720.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,838,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carbon Black by 35.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carbon Black by 85.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,210 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Carbon Black by 17.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,273,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after purchasing an additional 342,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Carbon Black by 96.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,965,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,869,000 after purchasing an additional 963,442 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carbon Black news, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Viscuso sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,874 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,684 in the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBLK. Raymond James lowered Carbon Black from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair lowered Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen set a $26.00 target price on Carbon Black and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Carbon Black stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carbon Black Inc has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Carbon Black’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

