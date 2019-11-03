Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Update

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,240,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 22,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. Carnival has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Carnival to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

