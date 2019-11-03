Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Carolina Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Carolina Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ CARO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 75,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.01. Carolina Financial has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carolina Financial news, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 3,685 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $131,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,438.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $72,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,282.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,192 shares of company stock worth $649,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 129,967 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 511,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 302,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

