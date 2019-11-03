Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSV. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

NYSE:CSV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. 85,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.69 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 129,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

