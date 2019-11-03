Catalent (CTLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Catalent has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.89-2.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance at ~$1.89-2.06 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. Catalent has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.64 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.