Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.60.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,729 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after buying an additional 4,139,332 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,758,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,956,000 after buying an additional 1,730,580 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after buying an additional 1,496,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,814,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,633,000 after buying an additional 995,203 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $6.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,059,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

