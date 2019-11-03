Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224,308 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Caterpillar worth $168,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after buying an additional 174,165 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 30.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.58.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,976 shares of company stock worth $3,006,729. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $144.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

