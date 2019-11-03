Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.58.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,976 shares of company stock worth $3,006,729. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.49. 6,059,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,447. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

