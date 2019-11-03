Catex Token Market Cap Achieves $272,310.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $272,310.00 and approximately $105,908.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.86 or 0.05746496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002264 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014729 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,814,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

