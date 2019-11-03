Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Given a $115.00 Price Target by Leerink Swann Analysts

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) received a $115.00 price objective from equities researchers at Leerink Swann in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

CELG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

NASDAQ:CELG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.53. 7,185,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,503. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average is $96.26. Celgene has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $109.07.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 87.67%. Celgene’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 828,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Celgene by 8.2% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 544,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Celgene by 52.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

