Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,451,440.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.13. 5,479,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,879. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

