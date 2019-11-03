CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CENTRICA PLC/S stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.91. 8,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.24. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

