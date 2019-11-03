Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Trading 7% Higher

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.91, 161,982 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 118,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.62 million, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. Research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dinah Corbaci sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $119,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $182,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 23.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,422,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 462,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.