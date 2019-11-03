Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Receives $9.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

CERC has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Shares of CERC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,879. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 143.30% and a negative net margin of 231.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $33,908.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,710,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,643,678 shares of company stock worth $14,224,147 in the last ninety days. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cerecor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.