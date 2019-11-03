Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 94 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $123.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.61.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

