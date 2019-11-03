Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.95.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

