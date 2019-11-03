Cerity Partners LLC Invests $558,000 in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $201.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.89.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Hay III acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $203.34 per share, with a total value of $1,992,732.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

