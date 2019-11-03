Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 137 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 2.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 30.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $1,066,725.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,352.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $259,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,570. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $172.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. KLA-Tencor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $175.32.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.08.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

