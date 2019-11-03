Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,361 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1,132.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 225.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

