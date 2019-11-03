Cfra Downgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Hold

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMI. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

Shares of CMI traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.57. 1,937,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.50. Cummins has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $180.56. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 173.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 445.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,928,000 after purchasing an additional 943,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 161.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 782,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,111,000 after purchasing an additional 483,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,932,000 after purchasing an additional 452,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

