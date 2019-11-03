Cfra Downgrades Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) to Hold

Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.88.

NYSE:YUM traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.06. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $85.81 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $627,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $669,029.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 29,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 449,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,787,000 after buying an additional 39,328 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

