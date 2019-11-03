CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of CGG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:CGGYY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. CGG has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

