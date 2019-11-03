Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 440,775 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 4,916,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 944,746 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $1,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 534,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

BB opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.20 and a beta of 1.74.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). BlackBerry had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Pi Financial began coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.60 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

