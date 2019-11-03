Cheesecake Factory Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Stephens reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

