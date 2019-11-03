Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CMCM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.79). Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $141.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cheetah Mobile will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 327,375 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 629.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 118,429 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 4,991.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 247,247 shares during the period. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

