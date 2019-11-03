Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) is Emerald Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,952 shares during the period. Chegg accounts for 2.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $51,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Chegg by 1,834.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 147.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $4,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at $75,652,097.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $142,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 774,363 shares of company stock valued at $28,795,756. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chegg from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Chegg Inc has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

