Chemours (CC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chemours (NYSE:CC) will be announcing its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CC stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Chemours has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $73,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Newman purchased 20,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $328,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,165.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 53,790 shares of company stock worth $799,332. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

