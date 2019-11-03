Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 59.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $116.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

