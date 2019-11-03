Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $3,041,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.4% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 231,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

In other news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $67.24 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.