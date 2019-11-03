Chicago Equity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,874 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,534 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Preferred Bank worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

PFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $795.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

