Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 489,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 48,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

XEL opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,606,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $155,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

