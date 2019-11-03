Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -733.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $73.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

