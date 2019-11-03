Chronologic Trading 40.3% Lower Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Chronologic has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a market cap of $120,472.00 and approximately $353.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,197,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 918,760 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

