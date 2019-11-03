Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 186.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 38.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 760,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,718,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHT stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.12.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

