Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Receives Sell Rating from Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,421. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,942,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $783,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,654.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and have sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

