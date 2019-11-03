Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.78. 2,533,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.18. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,654.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rick Spann purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.07 per share, with a total value of $72,070.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,404.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 91,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

