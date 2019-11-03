Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Chuy’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 90.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 220,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 104,497 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,411,000 after purchasing an additional 86,122 shares during the period.

Chuy’s stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. 79,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,179. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

