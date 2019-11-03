CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Landmark Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 56,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

TJX opened at $58.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $60.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

